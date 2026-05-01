Eviction! 18 nursing home residents must now move out

State guarantees spots and no additional costs

In the office of Provincial Councilor Leonhard Schneemann (SPÖ), officials state that the termination of the daily rate agreement is final. They are working to find the best care placement for every resident. There are beds available for all clients; this had already been clarified before the termination. There would be no financial disadvantages for the relatives. Nevertheless, the families remain fearful that their parents will lose what is hardest to replace in old age: familiarity.