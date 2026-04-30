Leadership shakeup
Change at the ÖSV! Christian Scherer is stepping down
Change at the ÖSV! Secretary General Christian Scherer is leaving the association this fall to join the private sector.
On the last day of the fiscal year, the Austrian Ski Association announced: Christian Scherer is stepping down this fall at his own request. The long-time official wishes to pursue a new career path. The search for a new Secretary General will begin in early May.
ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober praised Scherer’s work. “On behalf of the entire ÖSV, I would like to thank Christian Scherer very much for his great dedication and outstanding achievements, and wish him all the best in his new role,” said Stadlober.
Sports Director and Managing Director Mario Stecher explains: “Christian has led our association with remarkable calm even in challenging times, thereby creating a strong economic foundation for the coming years. I would like to express my sincere thanks to him for the trusting and always constructive cooperation, which will continue in the coming months.”
“Those were special moments”
The outgoing Secretary General looks back on his time with a positive outlook: “My time at the ÖSV was, above all, one thing for me: an intense and very enriching collaboration with many dedicated colleagues. I have been part of the ÖSV since February 2012 and was able to take on a great deal of responsibility as Secretary General starting in October 2020,” says Scherer. “Working together as a team, we succeeded in positioning the federation well during a challenging phase, securing key partnerships for the long term, and, among other things, making strategic investments in the federation’s digitalization and in a floodlight system at Bergisel. The Ski Flying World Championships at Kulm in January 2024, but above all the 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, were special moments and will remain in our memories for a long time to come.”
The ÖSV’s management team will now be restructured, and the search for a new secretary general will begin in May. “The focus of the future role will continue to be particularly on commercial areas as well as the strategic positioning of the ÖSV,” Stadlober announced.
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