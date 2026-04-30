Change at the ÖSV! Christian Scherer is stepping down

“Those were special moments”

The outgoing Secretary General looks back on his time with a positive outlook: “My time at the ÖSV was, above all, one thing for me: an intense and very enriching collaboration with many dedicated colleagues. I have been part of the ÖSV since February 2012 and was able to take on a great deal of responsibility as Secretary General starting in October 2020,” says Scherer. “Working together as a team, we succeeded in positioning the federation well during a challenging phase, securing key partnerships for the long term, and, among other things, making strategic investments in the federation’s digitalization and in a floodlight system at Bergisel. The Ski Flying World Championships at Kulm in January 2024, but above all the 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, were special moments and will remain in our memories for a long time to come.”