Government raises tax on “hard” alcohol!

Here’s how much prices for vodka, gin, and the like will rise.

Currently, the alcohol tax on high-proof spirits is 12 euros per liter of pure alcohol. A concrete example: A 0.7-liter bottle of vodka with 40 percent alcohol currently incurs 3.36 euros in tax. With the planned 30 percent increase, this will rise to around 4.37 euros. For consumers, this means the bottle will cost about one euro more.