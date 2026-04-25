LIVE: 3-0! Mainz 05 humiliates defending champion FC Bayern



made the difference from the bench. With Kane and Olise after the break, the visitors launched an all-out attack. Nicolas Jackson (53') off a Laimer cross and Olise (73')—Laimer was again involved, setting up the attacker’s shot into the top corner—brought Vincent Kompany’s side back into the game, and Musiala (80'), who had also come on as a substitute, equalized. Kane scored Munich’s fourth goal in the 83rd minute. The last time Munich had come back from a 0-3 halftime deficit was in 1976, when they won 6-5 in Bochum.