Billions are flowing
Pipeline is up and running – Orbán lifts Ukraine blockade
After months of deadlock, everything is suddenly moving at once: Hungary clears the way for a multi-billion-euro EU aid package – and almost simultaneously, Ukraine restarts a key oil pipeline. These developments could be decisive for further support for Kyiv.
Hungary has abandoned its previous blockade of a planned EU aid package for Ukraine. The government of outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán supported a decision in Brussels that is intended to enable a loan of up to 90 billion euros, as several diplomats reported to the German Press Agency.
Approval a decisive step
Another package of sanctions against Russia has also been set in motion. The formal decisions are to be made through a written procedure, which is expected to be completed on Thursday.
The approval from Budapest is seen as a decisive step toward finally getting the multi-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine on track. Previously, Hungary had blocked approval for months, repeatedly bringing political and economic conditions into play.
Druzhba pipeline back in operation
At the same time, there is movement on a key point of contention between Kyiv and Budapest: According to information from its energy sector, Ukraine has resumed oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline. As a result, Russian oil has been flowing toward Hungary and Slovakia again since Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. local time (11:35 a.m. CEST).
Earlier, the Hungarian oil company MOL had already announced that deliveries were resuming. The Ukrainian pipeline operator Ukrtransnafta had completed repair work and lifted the force majeure status that had been in effect since late January. Deliveries had been interrupted at that time after a Russian drone attack damaged the pipeline in western Ukraine.
Slovakia Confirms Resumption
Slovakia also confirmed the restart: Economy Minister Denisa Sakova stated on Facebook that the Ukrainian side had informed them of the start of pressure buildup from Belarus on Wednesday morning.
The pipeline’s restart was recently seen as a key prerequisite in the political tug-of-war. Hungary’s government had cited the lack of oil deliveries, among other things, as a reason for blocking EU aid. However, following his election defeat about a week and a half ago, Orbán signaled that he did not intend to maintain the blockade any longer.
In Kyiv, there is hope that with the resumption of deliveries, the final hurdle to the disbursement of the EU loan has now been cleared.
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