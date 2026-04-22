Traditional Styrian ski lifts are up for sale

Sad news for ski enthusiasts: As announced on Wednesday, the Gaberl ski lifts are up for sale. “It really pains us that such a historic ski resort could be lost, but we can no longer manage on our own,” says Managing Director Thomas Gauss in a press release.

Inflation, the enormous energy and diesel costs, as well as the massive increase in labor and non-wage labor costs, have made profitable operation impossible. At the same time, revenue from lift tickets has not risen sufficiently. “Since the pandemic, the number of skiers has dropped noticeably,” says Gauss.