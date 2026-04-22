“It really hurts us”
Traditional Styrian ski lifts are up for sale
The operators of the Gaberl ski lifts are facing a massive increase in costs that they can no longer handle on their own. Now they are looking for a buyer or private investor. The upcoming ski season is in jeopardy.
Sad news for ski enthusiasts: As announced on Wednesday, the Gaberl ski lifts are up for sale. “It really pains us that such a historic ski resort could be lost, but we can no longer manage on our own,” says Managing Director Thomas Gauss in a press release.
Inflation, the enormous energy and diesel costs, as well as the massive increase in labor and non-wage labor costs, have made profitable operation impossible. At the same time, revenue from lift tickets has not risen sufficiently. “Since the pandemic, the number of skiers has dropped noticeably,” says Gauss.
No Ski Operations Next Winter
In addition, snowmaking has become a challenge for small ski resorts in recent years. The consequence: “Unless a solution emerges in the form of a takeover or the entry of a private investor, we will have no choice but to cease ski operations next winter.”
The facilities would then also have to be dismantled and sold. According to the operator, this includes two fully equipped T-bar lifts 700 meters long, a snow groomer, and a snowmaking system comprising eight snow cannons and a snow lance.
The Gaberlhaus, run by the Lipp family, and the Sportgasthof Lipp are not affected. For the coming winter, the family plans to focus more on winter hikers, snowshoers, tobogganers, and cross-country skiers. The cross-country trail to the Alten Almhaus will continue to be groomed, and the rope tow with the ski slope for beginners will also remain in place.
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