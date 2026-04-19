Mission 35 accomplished! FC Bayern Munich is the champion

From 0-1 to 3-1 in six minutes

But then Bayern turned it on, with Raphael Guerreiro (31'), Nicolas Jackson (33'), and Alphonso Davies (37') scoring within six minutes to give the Reds a 3-1 halftime lead. Kane, who came on as a substitute at the start of the second half, sealed the deal with the 4-1 goal in the 52nd minute.