Title defended
Mission 35 accomplished! FC Bayern Munich is the champion
With four games remaining in the German Bundesliga, FC Bayern Munich has once again clinched the championship!
The record champions defeated VfB Stuttgart 4-2 (3-1) in Munich on Sunday, thereby securing their successful title defense. With a 15-point lead, the team led by Austrian national team player Konrad Laimer of Borussia Dortmund can no longer be caught. For Bayern, it is the 35th men’s title in the club’s history.
Coach Vincent Kompany left numerous starters, such as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, goal-scorer Harry Kane, and Laimer, on the bench at the start. That seemed to backfire at first, as VfB took the lead in the 21st minute with a low shot by Chris Führich.
From 0-1 to 3-1 in six minutes
But then Bayern turned it on, with Raphael Guerreiro (31'), Nicolas Jackson (33'), and Alphonso Davies (37') scoring within six minutes to give the Reds a 3-1 halftime lead. Kane, who came on as a substitute at the start of the second half, sealed the deal with the 4-1 goal in the 52nd minute.
Laimer came on for Davies in the 62nd minute and saw out the final stages on the pitch. Stuttgart’s goal by Chema Andres (88th) was nothing more than a consolation.
Mass brawl before kickoff
Even before the match began, rival fan groups had engaged in a mass brawl outside the Allianz Arena. As a police spokeswoman confirmed, several people were injured, including police officers.
A large contingent of law enforcement officers used batons and pepper spray to separate the groups. According to the police, the officers managed to quickly bring the situation under control.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.