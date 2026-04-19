Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Title defended

Mission 35 accomplished! FC Bayern Munich is the champion

Nachrichten
19.04.2026 04:33
Bayern are champions again …
Bayern are champions again …(Bild: AFP/ALEXANDRA BEIER)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

With four games remaining in the German Bundesliga, FC Bayern Munich has once again clinched the championship!

0 Kommentare

The record champions defeated VfB Stuttgart 4-2 (3-1) in Munich on Sunday, thereby securing their successful title defense. With a 15-point lead, the team led by Austrian national team player Konrad Laimer of Borussia Dortmund can no longer be caught. For Bayern, it is the 35th men’s title in the club’s history.

Coach Vincent Kompany left numerous starters, such as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, goal-scorer Harry Kane, and Laimer, on the bench at the start. That seemed to backfire at first, as VfB took the lead in the 21st minute with a low shot by Chris Führich.

From 0-1 to 3-1 in six minutes
But then Bayern turned it on, with Raphael Guerreiro (31'), Nicolas Jackson (33'), and Alphonso Davies (37') scoring within six minutes to give the Reds a 3-1 halftime lead. Kane, who came on as a substitute at the start of the second half, sealed the deal with the 4-1 goal in the 52nd minute.

Laimer came on for Davies in the 62nd minute and saw out the final stages on the pitch. Stuttgart’s goal by Chema Andres (88th) was nothing more than a consolation.

Mass brawl before kickoff 
Even before the match began, rival fan groups had engaged in a mass brawl outside the Allianz Arena. As a police spokeswoman confirmed, several people were injured, including police officers.

A large contingent of law enforcement officers used batons and pepper spray to separate the groups. According to the police, the officers managed to quickly bring the situation under control.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
19.04.2026 04:33
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Impressum & Pflichtinformationen krone.at
Offenlegung Kronen Zeitung (Printausgabe)
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf