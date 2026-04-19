What the Signa Supervisory Board Members Overlooked

What could or should Benko’s Signa executives have noticed?

Lack of a consolidated balance sheet: Benko’s Signa Group went to tremendous lengths to avoid the so-called consolidation of the corporate group. A conglomerate like Signa should actually have prepared a consolidated financial statement showing at least the most important financial metrics. In fact, with the help of the tax consulting firm TPA—which is said to have pocketed around 100 million euros in fees from the Signa Group over the years—a strategy was developed to circumvent this obligation to prepare a consolidated balance sheet. As early as 2018, a confidential document from TPA to Signa stated: “The aim of our recommendations is to avoid a consolidation requirement for Signa Holding with regard to the groups Signa Prime Selection AG, Signa Development Selection AG, and Signa Retail GmbH.” In fact, Benko’s associates now state on the record that he was the mastermind and ruler of the entire group. Yet precisely that—the unified management of the group under René Benko—would have been a key factor requiring consolidation.