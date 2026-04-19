Salzburg Wins and Stays in the Title Race

Rain and Thunderstorms

After 25 minutes, heavyrainandthunderstormsset in, which did little to help the hosts’ previously unproductive offensive efforts. On the contrary, the action shifted to the other end: Alajbegovic delivered a perfect pass to Konate, who had no trouble scoring his sixth goal of the season from close range (28'). The “Violets’” only good chance in the first half came from Drexler, who slipped on the thoroughly wet turf. Boateng capitalized, cut to the baseline, and played the ball to Vasilije Markovic, who just missed it (36th).