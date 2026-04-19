SK Rapid drops points with a 2-2 draw at bottom-of-the-table Hartberg!

Three Goals in Eight Minutes

Despite their dominance, Rapid initially struggled in vain to score. At the other end, Marco Hoffmann nearly turned the game on its head but hesitated too long on the finish (45th minute). On the ensuing corner kick, Spendlhofer worked his magic: the defensive leader, returning from a red-card suspension, chipped the ball over Rapid goalkeeper Niklas Hedl into the far top corner. It was only the TSV’s second goal in the current championship group.