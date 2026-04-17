Already the fifth victim
14-Year-Old Found Dead – Trail Leads Back to the Drug Scene
The shocking series of deaths in Innsbruck’s drug scene shows no sign of ending: yet another young girl has lost her life. A 14-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Dreiheiligen district. The district attorney’s office immediately ordered an autopsy. Possible cause of death: drug use.
This brings the death toll since late February to five. Particularly alarming: several teenagers are among the deceased.
The tragedy does not appear to be a coincidence. Previously, two girls aged 13 and 16, as well as two men aged 24 and 28, had died. As the “Tiroler Tageszeitung” reports, there are clear connections between the victims. Klaus Kapelari, the medical director of the Center of Excellence for Violence Prevention, says: “All three girls knew each other. They were part of the same clique.”
Awaiting toxicology report
According to reports, the group was no stranger to the police and was known for excessive drug use. However, it has not yet been determined whether the 14-year-old actually died of an overdose. Investigators are awaiting the results of the extensive toxicological examination—these may not be available for several weeks.
The shocking series of events began on February 28: First, a 16-year-old girl died, followed shortly thereafter by an acquaintance of hers. A 28-year-old man from Innsbruck died shortly after that. Then, on March 10, came the next shock—a 13-year-old girl who was friends with the 16-year-old lost her life. The two had met just a few months earlier at the Haller Psychiatric Hospital.
Cocaine, Opiates, and Psychotropic Drugs
In the case of the 13-year-old, the cause of death has already been determined: She died after consuming several hard drugs, including cocaine, opiates, and psychotropic drugs.
Expert Kapelari paints a grim picture of the scene. According to him, young girls are deliberately lured into addiction: “First, the victims receive cheap drugs; then explicit photos are demanded in exchange.” It goes even further—when the girls can no longer finance their increasing drug use, they are forced to provide sexual favors.
First, the victims are given cheap drugs; then explicit photos are demanded in exchange.
Leiter des Kompetenzzentrums Gewaltschutz, Klaus Kapelari
In some cases, they are given such large quantities of narcotics that they lose consciousness. According to Kapelari, this constitutes systematic exploitation within the scene.
Innsbruck Central Station remains the central hub. According to the mother of one of the deceased girls, illegal substances are available there around the clock.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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