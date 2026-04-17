Due to the ceasefire
Iran Reopens the Strait of Hormuz
The Iranian Foreign Ministry recently announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been reopened to all commercial vessels “in accordance with the ceasefire.”
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on the short-form messaging platform X: “In accordance with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz will be open to all commercial vessels for the duration of the ceasefire.” Previously, the leadership in Tehran had demanded an end to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon. According to the Iranian minister, the exact shipping routes are the responsibility of the country’s maritime authority and the respective ports.
Ten-day ceasefire agreed
After more than six weeks of war, a ten-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect at midnight. More than a million people were displaced by the recent escalation. Shortly after the ceasefire took effect, the Israeli army urged residents in Lebanon not to travel south of the Litani River—about 30 kilometers from the Israeli border. A large portion of the internally displaced persons come from the affected area.
The fighters of the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon say they will keep “their fingers on the trigger.” In a statement, the Shiite organization said it would remain vigilant against “the treachery and deceit of the enemy.”
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