Shock following the accident
Herzog: “Manninger was a truly lovable person”
Alexander Manninger and his tragic death in an accident at just 48 years old: The passing of the former ÖFB national team goalkeeper has sent shockwaves through the world of soccer! Both within and outside Austria, the news of his death was met with dismay by former teammates. This includes former team captain Andreas Herzog, who said: “He was a truly lovable person who always kept his feet on the ground!”
As the “Krone” columnist explained to “Sky,” Manninger was “an absolute top-tier professional” on the field. “Whenever we saw each other in recent years, we always had a great time. He was a calm, incredibly kind person and very popular wherever he played.”
“Someone I’ve always admired!”
A true giant of the soccer world also spoke out from Italy regarding Manninger’s death—none other than goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon. The Austrian had been brought to Juventus Turin in 2008 as a backup for the Italian and repeatedly stood in for Buffon, who was prone to injuries at the time.
“Every word is superfluous. Every tear would be just one more for the loss of a great friend and a great person whom I have always admired,” Buffon wrote on Instagram. “You always stood by your freedom, with the pride of someone who knew what he wanted.”
“A fine man and family man!”
Marc Janko, who had the privilege of playing alongside Manninger at Red Bull Salzburg, was also visibly moved ahead of today’s “Sky” European Cup broadcasts. “I really have to say, it hit me very, very hard, because he wasn’t just a distinguished ÖFB player, but above all a fine person and family man!”
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