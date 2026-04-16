Riots: Vienna District Against Islamic Center

Closure is being considered by the National Council

It is unclear what will happen next with the Islamic Center, where countless cars arrive almost daily. The events in the National Council show that the “Krone” story about the “mullah parallel world” in Floridsdorf has also caused a stir. In Parliament, too, there is a push for solidarity. On Tuesday, it was decided to have the center investigated due to its close ties to the Iranian regime. Closure is on the table. This should not be too difficult, as using the facility as a mosque in the commercial zone has been prohibited all along.