Rejected unanimously
Riots: Vienna District Against Islamic Center
Following riots at the Imam Ali Islamic Center and reports that extremism, radicalization, homophobia, and disturbing glorification of martyrs and self-flagellation are likely part of the agenda there, the National Council decided to conduct an investigation and all Floridsdorf political parties adopted a resolution.
“The Floridsdorf District Council strongly opposes the district becoming a venue for foreign political conflicts or a breeding ground for extremist Islamic ideologies.” It is a somewhat convoluted sentence that was discussed on Thursday afternoon as the first item on the agenda at the meeting of the Floridsdorf District Council.
Although “discussed” isn’t quite accurate, since all represented parties unanimously approved the resolution without much debate.
The building inspectorate apparently turned a blind eye and even claimed that it could not identify any violations of zoning regulations.
Ein erzürnter Anrainer zur „Krone“
A hotbed of radicalization for young people?
The occasion is the Imam Ali Islamic Center on Richard-Neutra-Gasse, where, as reported, District Chairman Georg Papai (SPÖ) has observed extremist tendencies. Anti-Semitism is said to be just as widespread there as homophobia. “There is no place for such things in our district,” he emphasized in an interview with “Krone.” An Iranian exile also spoke with “Krone.”
Predominantly Shiite Afghans are reportedly being radicalized in the industrial area, including children and teenagers. Not all allegations can be verified, but during a demonstration against the center on March 4, there were throat-slitting gestures and nine people were injured.
Closure is being considered by the National Council
It is unclear what will happen next with the Islamic Center, where countless cars arrive almost daily. The events in the National Council show that the “Krone” story about the “mullah parallel world” in Floridsdorf has also caused a stir. In Parliament, too, there is a push for solidarity. On Tuesday, it was decided to have the center investigated due to its close ties to the Iranian regime. Closure is on the table. This should not be too difficult, as using the facility as a mosque in the commercial zone has been prohibited all along.
Neighbors blame the city
The fact that similar Islamic centers in German cities have long been banned due to subversive activities apparently hasn’t reached the city, says an angry local resident. He holds the building inspectorate responsible, which had rejected the rezoning of the warehouse into a prayer room and received confirmation of this from the Administrative Court ( ). Afterward, however, they apparently turned a blind eye and claimed that they could not identify any violations of zoning regulations.
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