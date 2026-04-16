Attack with scissors and a syringe: Suspect shot dead

When the officers entered the apartment, the 27-year-old charged directly at them with scissors in one hand and a syringe in the other, showing no sign of stopping. The officers subsequently used their service weapons and struck the 27-year-old. First aid measures immediately administered by the officers were unsuccessful.

Their actions are being reviewed by the new Investigation and Complaints Office for Allegations of Abuse (EBM) within the Ministry of the Interior; the public prosecutor’s office will then decide on further action.