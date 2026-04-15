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Suspect apprehended

Banker attacked with an axe in downtown Linz

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15.04.2026 12:35
Police officers at the scene
Police officers at the scene(Bild: Philipp Zimmermann, Krone KREATIV)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

Chaotic scenes unfolded at noon at the Linz Südbahnhofmarkt. Right in front of the MA 28 snack bar, a man (approx. 30, Austrian) suddenly attacked a security guard (40) from Raiffeisenlandesbank with an axe. The guard was seriously injured in the attack. The perpetrator fled but was apprehended shortly afterward, almost by chance.

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Shocked faces, a person lying on the ground covered in blood under an emergency blanket. It is not yet clear exactly what happened at noon at the Südbahnhofmarkt in Linz. This much is known so far: Apparently, a man attacked a security guard from Raiffeisenlandesbank with an axe in front of the MA 28 snack bar.

The incident at the Südbahnhofmarkt.
The incident at the Südbahnhofmarkt.(Bild: Jürgen Pachner)

Injured man taken to the hospital
According to eyewitnesses, the assailant chased the security guard with the axe; the guard ran away and tried to protect himself with a sign from the restaurant. He was struck down by the attacker with several blows and suffered serious head injuries. The manager of MA28 witnessed the incident, came out of the restaurant with a knife in his hand, and chased the man with the axe away. The perpetrator fled toward downtown.

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I saw the last two or three blows with the axe.

Ersthelfer Demian Lindmayr (30)

At the Bürgerstraße police station, he verbally abused a male officer and another female officer, splashing them with a drink. The patrol then arrested the man. It was only later that it became clear that the two officers had apprehended the axe-wielding perpetrator. He had already disposed of the weapon during his escape.

First responder recounts
The seriously injured security guard received first aid from a chef at the “Goldküste” fish restaurant across the street. The 40-year-old was then taken to Med Campus 3.

First responder Demian Lindmayr
First responder Demian Lindmayr(Bild: Jürgen Pachner)

First responder Demian Lindmayr (30), a chef at “Goldküste,” says: “I saw the last two or three blows with the axe. I worked as a paramedic during my civilian service, grabbed a first-aid kit, and ran over. I applied a head bandage to the injured man. He was in total shock and didn’t say a word.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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