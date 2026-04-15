Banker attacked with an axe in downtown Linz

Injured man taken to the hospital

According to eyewitnesses, the assailant chased the security guard with the axe; the guard ran away and tried to protect himself with a sign from the restaurant. He was struck down by the attacker with several blows and suffered serious head injuries. The manager of MA28 witnessed the incident, came out of the restaurant with a knife in his hand, and chased the man with the axe away. The perpetrator fled toward downtown.