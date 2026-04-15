Suspect apprehended
Banker attacked with an axe in downtown Linz
Chaotic scenes unfolded at noon at the Linz Südbahnhofmarkt. Right in front of the MA 28 snack bar, a man (approx. 30, Austrian) suddenly attacked a security guard (40) from Raiffeisenlandesbank with an axe. The guard was seriously injured in the attack. The perpetrator fled but was apprehended shortly afterward, almost by chance.
Shocked faces, a person lying on the ground covered in blood under an emergency blanket. It is not yet clear exactly what happened at noon at the Südbahnhofmarkt in Linz. This much is known so far: Apparently, a man attacked a security guard from Raiffeisenlandesbank with an axe in front of the MA 28 snack bar.
Injured man taken to the hospital
According to eyewitnesses, the assailant chased the security guard with the axe; the guard ran away and tried to protect himself with a sign from the restaurant. He was struck down by the attacker with several blows and suffered serious head injuries. The manager of MA28 witnessed the incident, came out of the restaurant with a knife in his hand, and chased the man with the axe away. The perpetrator fled toward downtown.
I saw the last two or three blows with the axe.
Ersthelfer Demian Lindmayr (30)
At the Bürgerstraße police station, he verbally abused a male officer and another female officer, splashing them with a drink. The patrol then arrested the man. It was only later that it became clear that the two officers had apprehended the axe-wielding perpetrator. He had already disposed of the weapon during his escape.
First responder recounts
The seriously injured security guard received first aid from a chef at the “Goldküste” fish restaurant across the street. The 40-year-old was then taken to Med Campus 3.
First responder Demian Lindmayr (30), a chef at “Goldküste,” says: “I saw the last two or three blows with the axe. I worked as a paramedic during my civilian service, grabbed a first-aid kit, and ran over. I applied a head bandage to the injured man. He was in total shock and didn’t say a word.”
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