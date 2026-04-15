This is intended to make working worthwhile for retirees

In addition to tax relief, certain contributions will also be eliminated; for example, employee contributions to the pension insurance scheme will be waived for those of working age at the standard retirement age—regardless of whether they are already receiving a pension or not, and whether they are employees or self-employed. The law is set to be passed by Parliament before the summer and take effect in early 2027. With this relief measure, the federal government is forgoing approximately 470 million euros annually. In return, officials hope for positive budgetary effects as more people voluntarily choose to work longer.