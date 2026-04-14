World Cup Qualifiers
1-5! Austria stands no chance against Germany
Austria’s national team remains winless halfway through the group stage of World Cup qualifying. On Tuesday in Nuremberg, the ÖFB squad fell to a 1-5 defeat against the undefeated group leader Germany, marking their third loss following 0-1 defeats against Norway and in Slovenia.
Against the world’s number three, there was nothing to be gained in the eighth head-to-head matchup. The next chance comes as early as Saturday in the “return match” in Ried.
Nicole Anyomi (17th min.), Vivien Endemann (52nd min.), Sarah Puntigam (68th min./own goal), Jule Brand (76th min.), and Lea Schüller (83rd min.) made sure the outcome was clear at the Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg in front of more than 24,000 spectators. Chiara D’Angelo did manage to score a consolation goal (77th min). This made the defeat even more lopsided than last year’s Nations League match, which ended 1-4. The home game back then in Vienna had ended in a 0-6 loss.
Three changes to the starting lineup
ÖFB head coach Alexander Schriebl made three changes to the starting lineup compared to the disappointing performance in Koper. Claudia Wenger and D’Angelo were given a chance in the back five, while Eileen Campbell played as a lone striker up front. Julia Hickelsberger-Füller started on the bench, while the injured Katharina Naschenweng and the unselected Nicole Billa were not in the squad. As expected, the Austrians, with eight players active in the German Bundesliga, relied on a very defensively oriented 5-4-1 formation, just as they had against Norway.
The hoped-for response from the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) following their recent setback was particularly evident in the opening stages, as aggressive defending in a deep block caused problems for the favorites. Nevertheless, a lapse in concentration following a corner led to an early deficit.
Mariella El Sherif briefly parried a header by Knaak; Minge’s follow-up shot landed back at the goalkeeper’s feet, and Anyomi pushed the ball over the line before she could make a save. Another shot by the DFB striker was blocked at the last moment (41'), and Austria's goalkeeper made a last-ditch save against Jule Brand (43').
ÖFB defense falls apart
Schriebl’s team was too sloppy when winning the ball, and the final pass rarely connected. On the only chance before halftime, Melanie Brunnthaler missed the goal after a counterattack via Campbell (45’+1). After the restart, Sarah Gutmann—who had been very strong up to that point—could have equalized, but her shot was deflected into the corner (50’).
They paid for it immediately. Endemann converted a Brand cross directly behind the defense. In the 68th minute, it was another corner kick that led to a goal. A Brand corner extended by Nüsken was headed into her own net by Puntigam. Brand made it 4-0 after a quick transition.
The only highlight for the Austrian team followed immediately afterward. D’Angelo drove toward the goal after a long through ball from Hanshaw and calmly slotted the ball into the corner. Unlike in the first half, the Austrians were completely exposed at the back, resulting in another goal by “super sub” Schüller following a fine solo run. Germany thus maintains a goal difference of 14:1 after three matches.
Germany – Austria 5–1 (1–0)
Nuremberg, Max Morlock Stadium, 24,000, Referee Blotskaja (BLR)
Goals: 1–0 (17.) Anyomi, 2–0 (52.) Endemann, 3–0 (68.) Puntigam (own goal), 4–0 (76.) Brand, 4–1 (77.) D’Angelo, 5–1 (83.) Schüller
Austria: El Sherif – Gutmann (60. Schöffel), Wenger, Kirchberger, Hanshaw (84. Schiechtl), D’Angelo – Schasching, Brunnthaler, Puntigam (71. Plattner), Dunst (84. Reissner) – Campbell (60. Hickelsberger-Füller)
Yellow card: Brunnthaler
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