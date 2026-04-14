1-5! Austria stands no chance against Germany

Three changes to the starting lineup

ÖFB head coach Alexander Schriebl made three changes to the starting lineup compared to the disappointing performance in Koper. Claudia Wenger and D’Angelo were given a chance in the back five, while Eileen Campbell played as a lone striker up front. Julia Hickelsberger-Füller started on the bench, while the injured Katharina Naschenweng and the unselected Nicole Billa were not in the squad. As expected, the Austrians, with eight players active in the German Bundesliga, relied on a very defensively oriented 5-4-1 formation, just as they had against Norway.