“There’s no place for something like this in our district!”

The “Krone” report on the mosque’s operations on Richard-Neutra-Gasse in Floridsdorf has caused quite a stir. Many find it a thorn in their side that the Iranian regime was able to purchase a plot of land there years ago. And that—even though construction regulations would not permit it at that location—thousands of Iranians and, above all, Afghans continue to flock daily to the “Imam Ali Islamic Center.” What happens there is shown in several photos and videos, and eyewitness accounts are also available.