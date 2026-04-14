Islamic Center
“There’s no place for something like this in our district!”
Vienna-Floridsdorf responds to the “Krone” uproar over the Imam Ali Islamic Center: In addition to the well-known outbreak of violence on March 4, there are also reports of anti-Semitism and homophobia being spread within the “mosque.” On Tuesday afternoon, the district council hopes to pass a resolution supported by all parties.
The “Krone” report on the mosque’s operations on Richard-Neutra-Gasse in Floridsdorf has caused quite a stir. Many find it a thorn in their side that the Iranian regime was able to purchase a plot of land there years ago. And that—even though construction regulations would not permit it at that location—thousands of Iranians and, above all, Afghans continue to flock daily to the “Imam Ali Islamic Center.” What happens there is shown in several photos and videos, and eyewitness accounts are also available.
Amendment to the Association Act Aims to Prevent Similar Incidents
Floridsdorf District Chief Georg Papai has finally had enough. He emphasizes to the “Krone” that he has been calling for inspections for a long time. There have already been twelve inspections by the building inspectorate, and he is now initiating another review. According to Papai, the National Council is currently considering an amendment to the legal framework of the Association Act that would prohibit similar mosque operations in the industrial park.
The district has information that extremist, anti-Semitic, and homophobic messages are being spread in Richard-Neutra-Gasse, Papai says. “There is no place for such things in our district,” he emphasizes. Today, the district council will discuss a resolution against the center.
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