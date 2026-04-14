Brand-new major train station, but stores remain empty

Weststeiermark Station opened in mid-December with the launch of the Koralm Railway. Now, four months later, “For Rent” signs still hang prominently on the empty retail spaces. “It would also be helpful for those waiting if a train were to be canceled, so they could grab a coffee,” says Renate from Deutschlandsberg, for example. Student Felina Freydl, on the other hand, would like to see a supermarket so she can quickly pick up something on her way.