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Diesel Prices Are Rising

“Not enough profit”: OMV circumvents the fuel price cap

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14.04.2026 07:44
The fuel price cap went into effect on April 1 and has been in effect at the pumps since April ...
The fuel price cap went into effect on April 1 and has been in effect at the pumps since April 2. There is little sign of it, as this photo from April 13 in Vienna’s Heiligenstadt shows.(Bild: Martin A. Jöchl)
Porträt von Mara Tremschnig
Von Mara Tremschnig

The government-mandated fuel price cap is intended to ease the burden on drivers starting in early April 2026. However, when it comes to diesel, OMV is currently implementing this measure only partially and is not passing on the full savings to customers. E-Control intends to investigate this unilateral reduction.

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As is well known, the fuel price cap was made possible by a reduction in the mineral oil tax and the requirement that oil companies forgo five cents in profit per liter. At the moment, however, customers are getting the short end of the stick when it comes to diesel, as reported by the Ö1 Morning Journal—and not just at OMV gas stations, since the company supplies more than just its own.

Profit margin insufficient 
Instead of the intended five cents, the company is passing on only 2.8 cents per liter—roughly half. The rationale: Legally, this approach is permissible if the profit margin is insufficient. The company cites an “emergency clause.” This clause states that companies must not sell “without a reasonable profit.”

The fuel price cap went into effect on April 1 and has been in effect at the pumps since April ...
The fuel price cap went into effect on April 1 and has been in effect at the pumps since April 2. There is little sign of it, as this photo from April 13 in Vienna’s Heiligenstadt shows.(Bild: Martin A. Jöchl)

The background: OMV—as the only refinery in Austria—must import fuel itself, as it does not produce as much as the country needs. However, the company was unable to secure a five-cent-per-liter discount from foreign suppliers. That is why the reduction was cut to 2.8 cents, according to the “Ö1 Morgenjournal.”

The main reason for the high fuel prices is the ongoing war in the Middle East, which is driving ...
The main reason for the high fuel prices is the ongoing war in the Middle East, which is driving up global oil prices and causing a tight supply situation.(Bild: APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER)

The regulatory authority E-Control is aware of the situation. It monitors compliance with margin limits and can request information from the companies regarding their calculations. 

“Letter announced”
Johannes Mayer holds out the prospect of an investigation as soon as the relevant documents are available: “We were told that a letter would be sent to us. If it doesn’t arrive soon, we will take active steps with OMV. But I assume the notification will come soon.”

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has also issued a clear response: A special audit is being prepared there to take a closer look at pricing.

Gas stations may raise prices daily again
Until April 12, gas stations were allowed to raise their prices only three times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) as an additional measure. This three-day rule is already a thing of the past. Price reductions were—and remain—possible at any time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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