Trimmel’s club fires coach; a woman takes over

Querfeld scores, Trimmel benched

With Baumgart’s dismissal, the club’s management drew the consequences of a weak second half of the season. Since the winter break, the team had won only two of fourteen games. Managing Director Horst Heldt (56) spoke of an “absolutely disappointing second half of the season” and a “threatening situation.” They no longer believed that a turnaround could be achieved with the current lineup. The 1-3 loss in Heidenheim—ÖFB international Leo Querfeld played the entire match and scored the consolation goal for the visitors, while Trimmel sat on the bench—was the final straw.