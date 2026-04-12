Things are heating up at Union
Trimmel’s club fires coach; a woman takes over
Union Berlin has fired its coach. The club of Christopher Trimmel and Leo Querfeld let head coach Steffen Baumgart go following Saturday’s 1-3 loss in Heidenheim in the German Bundesliga. Now a woman is taking over.
The bombshell dropped just before midnight! “Head coach Steffen Baumgart and assistant coaches Danilo de Souza and Kevin McKenna were relieved of their duties today, Saturday,” the club posted on Facebook. And shortly after that, another update: Marie-Louise Eta is taking over. “The men’s professional team will tackle the final phase of the season and the fight to avoid relegation under the leadership of Marie-Louise Eta, former coach of the U19 juniors and future head coach of the women’s professional team,” Union writes.
Born in Dresden, Eta brings a wealth of experience from her own playing career. As a defensive midfielder, she played for Turbine Potsdam, among other clubs. With that club, she won the German championship and the Champions League. She also played for every youth national team from the U15s to the U23s. She previously served as an assistant coach at Union Berlin in 2023.
Querfeld scores, Trimmel benched
With Baumgart’s dismissal, the club’s management drew the consequences of a weak second half of the season. Since the winter break, the team had won only two of fourteen games. Managing Director Horst Heldt (56) spoke of an “absolutely disappointing second half of the season” and a “threatening situation.” They no longer believed that a turnaround could be achieved with the current lineup. The 1-3 loss in Heidenheim—ÖFB international Leo Querfeld played the entire match and scored the consolation goal for the visitors, while Trimmel sat on the bench—was the final straw.
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