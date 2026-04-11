On the way home
Cobra Crashes Into Chancellor’s Limousine on the Highway
Major pileup on the Westautobahn near Ansfelden in Upper Austria! In slow-moving traffic on Friday afternoon, three vehicles collided. Right in the middle of it all: Chancellor Christian Stocker.
The Chancellor was on his way home from Vorarlberg, where he had attended several appointments. But the long drive between Vorarlberg and Wiener Neustadt was about to provide a moment of shock. In the heavy afternoon traffic, a traffic jam formed on the “West” – and subsequently, a traffic report announced an accident!
Braked too late
The Chancellor’s driver was unable to brake in time and rear-ended the car in front. Stocker’s security detail was in a vehicle behind—and in turn crashed into the rear of the Chancellor’s limousine. All three cars sustained property damage, but fortunately no one was injured.
“The Chancellor is fine,” his office stated in response to a query from “Krone.” Nothing stands in the way of his official trip to India next week. On the other hand, someone in Austria can now claim to have been “run over” by the Chancellor...
Not the first accident of this kind
There has been a nearly identical accident involving a Cobra on the A1, also in Upper Austria: In 2016, the driver of then-Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka had to brake abruptly due to a traffic jam. The driver of the following car, which was carrying Sobotka’s bodyguards, was unable to slow down quickly enough and rear-ended the black official vehicle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.