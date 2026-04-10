Supermarket employee schemed with returnable bottles

The charge against the father of two and former employee of a well-known supermarket chain was commercial theft. At the trial on Friday, the defendant’s attorney immediately announced a confession: “He regrets the whole thing. My client was in financial distress due to his mother’s health problems.” He has already compensated for the damage amounting to around 3,500 euros. “I’m very sorry. I’ll never do anything like this again,” the 33-year-old said, expressing remorse.