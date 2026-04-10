Stole 3,500 euros
Supermarket employee schemed with returnable bottles
“Opportunity makes the thief”: This well-known saying applies to the accused former supermarket employee in Salzburg. The Afghan man (33) ran returnable bottles that had already been redeemed by customers through the machine a second time, thereby swindling 3,500 euros. It is estimated that more than 10,000 bottles were involved.
The charge against the father of two and former employee of a well-known supermarket chain was commercial theft. At the trial on Friday, the defendant’s attorney immediately announced a confession: “He regrets the whole thing. My client was in financial distress due to his mother’s health problems.” He has already compensated for the damage amounting to around 3,500 euros. “I’m very sorry. I’ll never do anything like this again,” the 33-year-old said, expressing remorse.
Twice through the bottle return machine
According to the indictment, the former employee took the returnable bottles returned by customers and ran them through the bottle return machine a second time. He then redeemed the return vouchers himself at self-service checkout lanes. Between September 2025 and February 2026, this amounted to a substantial 3,500 euros. By extrapolation, there likely were more than 10,000 bottles. His employer caught him through a private investigator.
Based on the confession and restitution, the defense attorney proposed a diversion. The prosecutor agreed. The judge offered the 33-year-old a diversion involving community service. This means that if he completes 100 hours of community service, the criminal proceedings will be dropped. The defendant agreed without hesitation.
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