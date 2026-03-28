U.S. President Already Calls It the “Trump Strait”

But there are also voices of caution. Ray Myers from the Dallas area does support Trump. However, he predicts that if the conflict drags on, it will alienate many in the MAGA camp. “When you start a war, there are risks, and you never know what might happen,” says the 81-year-old. Above all, rising gas prices could become a problem for Trump, he says. “That’s the barometer—gas prices,” he notes.