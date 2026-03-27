The Lineup: Here’s How Austria Will Face Ghana

Home streak to continue

The ÖFB team is unbeaten in eleven consecutive home games. Their last home defeat came in October 2023 in the European Championship qualifier against Belgium (2-3) at Vienna’s Prater Stadium. “We will certainly start with the best possible lineup,” said Rangnick. Assessing players and further developing the team’s game plan are not mutually exclusive. “We want to do both: continue to improve our automatisms and refine them, while at the same time giving every player the chance to prove themselves.”