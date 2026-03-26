New Environmental Law on the Way
Government now pushing states toward energy transition
The coalition government of the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS has reached an agreement on its new law to accelerate the expansion of renewables (EABG). States and municipalities that support the expansion will receive financial benefits. Failure to meet the targets will result in penalties and cuts to subsidies.
The law is intended to set binding expansion targets for each state. The legislative proposal had already been announced last summer as one of several energy “lighthouse projects” of the three-party coalition.
“Better protection for the future”
Government Coordinator Michaela Schmidt on the topic: “Austria is becoming independent: With rapid expansion of renewable energy, clear targets, and consistent implementation, we are driving the energy transition forward in a targeted manner. At the same time, we are significantly accelerating the processes. In this way, we strengthen our security of supply, stabilize prices, and better protectourselvesagainst international crises in the future.”
Graphic: Oil reserves in Austria
Pressure increased due to the Middle Eastcrisis
Following the recent energy crisiscaused bythe war in the Middle East, pressure on the government to drive the energy transition forward has increased once again. Faster approval procedures are intended to accelerate the pace of expansion.
The law is necessary to still achieve the goal of increasing annual electricity production by 27 terawatt-hours by 2030. This is intended to reduce Austria’s contribution to global warming and its dependence on fossil fuel imports.
Wind power, in particular, must be significantly expanded, partly to prevent gas prices from driving up electricity prices in the winter.
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