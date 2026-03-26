First human case of bird flu in Europe

Human cases of another, more aggressive strain—H5N1—have been detected in recent years in England, Spain, and Turkey, as well as in Asia and Africa, although these cases are very rare. In total, approximately one thousand infections with H5N1 have been recorded worldwide since the early 2000s, with a high mortality rate. Generally, infection with the virus occurs through direct contact with infected poultry or with contaminated environments or materials. The virus primarily affects birds, but has also been found in several mammals.