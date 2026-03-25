It’s over! Fehervar sends KAC into the abyss

Fourth line came close

The start of the final period was disastrous, as the Klagenfurt team was completely disoriented defensively, making it far too easy for the Hungarians. On an Andersen shot, however, goalie Dahm was on his toes. The fourth line then had the first good chance of the period, but Witting and Waschnig narrowly missed tying the game (49th). Then the home team sealed the deal: On a counterattack, Hari was set up by captain Erdely, took the puck on his backhand, and lifted it in for a 2-0 lead (56th). Klagenfurt pushed with six skaters—but in the end, it simply wasn’t enough. Fehervar’s Cheek sealed the deal with a 3-0 goal into an empty net, sending the Red Jackets into the abyss.