Scandal: Top Politician Takes Drug Test in Vienna

He wants to dethrone his former idol

The 45-year-old broke with Orbán’s Fidesz party two years ago and could dethrone his former idol after 16 years. In the final stretch, the campaign is certainly getting dirtier. In February, Magyar went public with the fact that he was being blackmailed with a (not yet released) sex tape—and filed a police report. “I will not allow myself to be blackmailed or threatened!”