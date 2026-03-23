At least two dead
Serious collision on runway in New York
A serious accident has occurred at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. An Air Canada aircraft collided with a ground vehicle on the runway, as audio recordings confirm. At least two people were killed.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed a takeoff and landing ban due to an “aircraft emergency.” The incident occurred late Sunday evening (local time) on the tarmac. Videos circulating on social media show emergency vehicles surrounding an aircraft whose cockpit has been torn off.
According to NBC News, at least two people were killed in the collision: the pilot and the co-pilot. A sergeant and another officer suffered broken bones and, according to NBC, are in stable condition at the hospital.
According to reports, the vehicle was a fire truck manned by police officers.
76 passengers on board
According to reports, there were 76 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft, which was at the end of its landing run and is believed to have been traveling at a speed of about 50 kilometers per hour when the collision occurred.
The airport is primarily used for flights from Canada and within the U.S. The affected aircraft was coming from Montreal.
Human error?
As indicated by the air traffic control recording, a communication failure may have been responsible for the accident. In the recording, an air traffic controller can be heard granting permission to a ground service vehicle to cross a runway (see tweet below).
Seconds later, the controller urgently orders the vehicle to stop before realizing that a collision has occurred on the airfield.
“JAZZ 646, I see that you have collided with the vehicle. Just stay in position. I know you can’t move. Vehicles are on their way to you,” an air traffic controller can be heard saying in the audio recording, which was captured by the website LiveATC.net.
“Emergency procedures were initiated immediately,” an airport spokesperson told CNN. “The airport is currently closed to facilitate rescue efforts and allow for a thorough investigation.”
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