Slovenia restricts fuel sales due to gas-guzzling tourists

Why the country is a popular destination

Slovenia has lower fuel prices than neighboring countries such as Austria and Germany. These can be compared using European lists provided by mobility clubs like the ÖAMTC. In Austria, the price for a liter of diesel averaged 2.093 euros on Saturday, and for premium gasoline, 1.833 euros. According to E-Control’s fuel price calculator, prices were lowest in the provinces of Upper Austria, Lower Austria, and Styria. As usual, prices were higher in Tyrol, Vorarlberg, and Salzburg. It was only on Friday that many gas stations raised their prices for gasoline and diesel significantly. Starting this week, they are permitted to raise prices exclusively on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 12 p.m.