50 liters per day
Slovenia restricts fuel sales due to gas-guzzling tourists
Since the start of the war in Iran, Slovenia has become a major destination for fuel tourism. Most neighboring countries, including Austria, have significantly higher fuel prices. But the Slovenian government has likely had enough: it has announced plans to restrict fuel sales at gas stations.
In the future, drivers will be allowed to fill their vehicles with a maximum of 50 liters of gasoline or diesel per day. For businesses, a limit of 200 liters per day applies, said Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob. The regulation was set to take effect today, Sunday. How compliance will be monitored was not initially disclosed.
Our neighboring country has long had an official price regulation in place that keeps gasoline and diesel prices low. A liter of 95-octane gasoline currently costs 1.466 euros. Since Friday, highway gas stations have been exempt from the rule. There, drivers pay about 1.70 euros per liter. That is still significantly less than in Austria.
The government actually justifies the newly introduced cap by stating that an increasing number of fuel tourists are heading to Slovenia. Otherwise, fuel reserves are full, and the only issue is with the timely delivery to gas stations, Golob said.
Why the country is a popular destination
Slovenia has lower fuel prices than neighboring countries such as Austria and Germany. These can be compared using European lists provided by mobility clubs like the ÖAMTC. In Austria, the price for a liter of diesel averaged 2.093 euros on Saturday, and for premium gasoline, 1.833 euros. According to E-Control’s fuel price calculator, prices were lowest in the provinces of Upper Austria, Lower Austria, and Styria. As usual, prices were higher in Tyrol, Vorarlberg, and Salzburg. It was only on Friday that many gas stations raised their prices for gasoline and diesel significantly. Starting this week, they are permitted to raise prices exclusively on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 12 p.m.
The average nationwide price for diesel and gasoline in Austria is always based on the median of all reports received. Some gas stations are not included in the fuel price calculator. This may be because, for example, they have just opened.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.