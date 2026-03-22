Air Force Chief Accuses Minister of Jeopardizing Security

“Threats don’t adhere to office hours”

“Threats from the air don’t adhere to office hours,” explained the Air Chief. For 24/7 operations, part of the fleet must always be on standby. To ensure this “on a permanent basis,” a “sufficiently large number” is required—namely, 36 aircraft. “Our task is to be able to respond within minutes at any time,” said the Major General. If an aircraft loses radio contact with the responsible civil air traffic control center or fails to comply with air traffic regulations, “we must take off immediately, regardless of whether it is day or night, as these are incidents relevant to sovereignty.” The Austrian Armed Forces record more than 50 such incidents annually in Austrian airspace.