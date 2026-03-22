Following the announcement of budget cuts
Air Force Chief Accuses Minister of Jeopardizing Security
Following Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer’s announcement of budget cuts—in which he rejected calls for several billion euros for the Eurofighter successor program during an interview with the “Krone”—Austria’s Air Force Commander, Gerfried Promberger, spoke out on Sunday. The Air Chief issued an urgent warning about a looming security gap in air defense.
“Interceptor jets are not a luxury, but a key instrument for safeguarding sovereignty, neutrality, and protecting the Austrian population,” Promberger emphasized.
Marterbauer had previously made it clear via the “Kronen Zeitung” that he was rejecting the Defense Ministry’s request for several billion euros for the successor to the aging Eurofighter. He sees “no leeway” for additional billions beyond what has already been agreed upon. In doing so, Marterbauer has drawn the ire of his coalition partner, the ÖVP, as well as that of the Freedom Party.
FPÖ Defense Spokesperson Calls for Marterbauer’s Resignation
Their defense spokesman, Volker Reifenberger, called the replacement of the aging Eurofighters “long overdue” in a press release. Marterbauer’s negative stance, he said, poses a security risk for Austria. A neutral state, in particular, must be capable of actively protecting its own airspace. Marterbauer is ripe for resignation.
SPÖ Finance Minister Marterbauer is a security risk! A neutral state needs interceptor jets for active airspace surveillance!
Volker Reifenberger (FPÖ)
“Neutrality must never lead to defenselessness—quite the contrary. It obliges us to protect our sovereignty ourselves,” said Promberger. The Republic of Austria is “solely” responsible for securing domestic airspace. “Interceptor jets are not an offensive instrument, but a means of airspace surveillance and control,” the Air Chief pointed out, noting that this is the only way to respond to unknown or unresponsive aircraft, such as in cases of lost radio contact, misconduct, or, in an emergency, threats. “The global situation shows us every day how important surveillance and protection of airspace are.”
36 new supersonic fighter jets needed
The figure of 36 new supersonic fighter jets, as determined by an internal report evaluating “Air Defense 2032+,” was by no means based on “prestige or luxury, but on a clear and comprehensible assessment of military necessity and operational reality.” It must be ensured that there are always enough interceptors available for mission preparation, exercises, training military pilots, and technical inspections, while simultaneously being able to fly missions.
“Threats don’t adhere to office hours”
“Threats from the air don’t adhere to office hours,” explained the Air Chief. For 24/7 operations, part of the fleet must always be on standby. To ensure this “on a permanent basis,” a “sufficiently large number” is required—namely, 36 aircraft. “Our task is to be able to respond within minutes at any time,” said the Major General. If an aircraft loses radio contact with the responsible civil air traffic control center or fails to comply with air traffic regulations, “we must take off immediately, regardless of whether it is day or night, as these are incidents relevant to sovereignty.” The Austrian Armed Forces record more than 50 such incidents annually in Austrian airspace.
A capability gap—such as the lack of continuous airspace surveillance with interceptor jets—would have “direct implications for our sovereignty,” warned Promberger. “That is why it is crucial to close this gap in a timely manner and ensure continuous operational readiness.” Currently, the “Eurofighter Typhoon” from Tranche 1 is in service. “These aircraft are currently performing well, but technically and economically, they will reach their limits by early 2030, or 2035 at the latest.” Maintenance, spare parts, and operation would become “increasingly difficult and expensive.”
Timely decision essential for airspace surveillance
Therefore, a “timely decision on a successor” is essential. The introduction of a new interceptor is complex and takes many years. Therefore, the decision to introduce a successor model must be made promptly in 2026/2027 and begin by 2032 at the latest, argued the Air Chief: “Any delay increases the risk that Austria will temporarily be unable to guarantee full-scale airspace surveillance.”
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