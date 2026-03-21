3-2 after being down 0-2! BW Linz wins a wild Upper Austrian derby

A surge brought three points

In front of a full house and with a man advantage, the Linz team launched asurgeafter the break that was ultimately rewarded. Briedl took a shot from 18 meters and found the near corner; Seidl tapped in the equalizer after a header by Alem Pasic hit the crossbar. The Blue-Whites pressed on, and the Ried penalty area saw frantic action on several occasions. After a foul by Mayer on Thomas Goiginger, Ronivaldo finally scored the much-celebrated winning goal from the penalty spot.