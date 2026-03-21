Pirovano Wins Downhill Crystal Globe! Hütter Defeated

Nina Ortlieb (12th) and Mirjam Puchner (13th) finished outside the top ten. Rädler was frustrated at narrowly missing her first podium finish in the downhill. “It’s my best downhill result in the World Cup, but those hundredths of a second really bug me.” All in all, the Olympic team combined champion saw a significant improvement after training and a general upswing in the “premier discipline.” “I’ve really taken a step forward in the downhill,” said Rädler ahead of Sunday’s Super-G, which concludes the speed season. “I’m actually not at all satisfied with the Super-G. Tomorrow is another chance for us to make up.”