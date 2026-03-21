A perfect surprise
Pirovano Wins Downhill Crystal Globe! Hütter Defeated
Few would have predicted this just a few weeks ago! Laura Pirovano secured the small downhill crystal globe with a spectacular season finale. In Kvitfjell, the Italian even capped off her season with another victory. Breezy Johnson and Kira Weidle finished in second and third place, respectively. Ariane Rädler, the top Austrian athlete, missed the podium by just four hundredths of a second, finishing in fourth place. For Cornelia Hütter, the hoped-for miracle did not materialize. Emma Aicher, who is still battling Mikaela Shiffrin for the overall World Cup title, had also hoped for more.
Laura Pirovano claimed the Ski World Cup downhill crystal globe with her third consecutive victory. The Italian triumphed at the season finale in Kvitfjell ahead of U.S. Olympic champion Breezy Johnson (+0.15 sec.) and Germany’s Kira Weidle-Winkelmann (+0.25). Ariane Rädler from Vorarlberg narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth by four hundredths of a second. Germany’s young star Emma Aicher, in fifth place, failed to put even more pressure on overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin.
With three races remaining, Aicher trails Shiffrin by 95 points. In the downhill standings, Aicher finished 83 points behind. If there was any disappointment, the 22-year-old managed to hide it quite well in her initial interviews. She said she was actually very satisfied after her “okay run.” “A year ago, I was nowhere. It’s cool, and I’m proud that I can show this consistency.”
Pirovano completed the surprise. The 28-year-old, who had only recently put herself in contention for the Crystal Globe special classification with her two victories in Val di Fassa, followed in the footsteps of her compatriot Federica Brignone. “Oh my God, it’s so emotional. I can’t quite believe it yet,” Pirovano told ORF. She didn’t know what had happened in what had been such a crazy season finale for her. “I didn’t feel very comfortable here either; as I crossed the finish line, I thought: That’s not enough.”
Hütter and Rädler were disappointed
“She skied her race, and I think that’s where she belongs,” said Hütter, who had gone into the race with a slim chance of winning the Crystal Globe and finished eighth (+0.80). The 2023/24 downhill queen finished the season in sixth place in the standings. She never found a winning formula for soft snow conditions, such as those seen in a few races during the Olympic winter. “I’m missing one or two km/h there. Niels Hintermann said: ‘Salt belongs on food, not on the ski slope.’ I completely agree with him.”
Hütter announced that she wants to tailor her training even more to races on salted slopes. “It’s all about analyzing and trying things out. There’s no need to lose your cool.” When asked if this meant she was definitely continuing her career, the Styrian backtracked. “I never said I was definitely quitting. That’s a little game you can play forever.” As long as she’s in race mode, she simply isn’t thinking “about the Fiji Islands.”
Nina Ortlieb (12th) and Mirjam Puchner (13th) finished outside the top ten. Rädler was frustrated at narrowly missing her first podium finish in the downhill. “It’s my best downhill result in the World Cup, but those hundredths of a second really bug me.” All in all, the Olympic team combined champion saw a significant improvement after training and a general upswing in the “premier discipline.” “I’ve really taken a step forward in the downhill,” said Rädler ahead of Sunday’s Super-G, which concludes the speed season. “I’m actually not at all satisfied with the Super-G. Tomorrow is another chance for us to make up.”
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