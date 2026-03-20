Draw in the league showdown
Champions Sturm keep Salzburg at bay
Sturm Graz remains four points ahead of the league leaders at the top of the table following a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga showdown against Salzburg. In an intense, scrappy match on Friday in Graz, Yorbe Vertessen put the visitors ahead (32nd minute), ending Salzburg’s goal drought. A goal by Jon Gorenc Stankovic (45’+5) secured a point for the defending champions.
Salzburg (19) remains in fourth place, while Sturm (23) heads into the international break with at least a one-point lead.
Sturm will then continue with an away match at Rapid, while Salzburg travels to Hartberg. Both teams had to reshuffle their defensive lines for the floodlit clash due to suspensions. Sturm returned to a back four with Arjan Malic replacing Paul Koller. Filip Rozga, who had been a key player recently, made way for Gizo Mamageishvili. Salzburg coach Daniel Beichler, returning to his former home as a pro, replaced the suspended Joane Gadou with Anrie Chase. Chase’s starting debut ended with a red card (91’). Surprisingly, the attacking duo of Sota Kitano and Kerim Alajbegovic started the match on the bench for the visitors.
Sturm coach Fabio Ingolitsch had previously practiced understatement by naming the Salzburg side—goalless in their last four matches—as clear favorites. The “Bulls” then established dominance early on, with Edmund Baidoo squandering the first clear-cut chance after 21 minutes. The attacker, lurking at the far post, failed to convert Karim Konate’s sharp cross into a goal.
Vertessen ends the scoring drought
The Graz side sought their salvation in long balls, which, however, were quickly cleared. Every ball was contested, the pressing was intense, and the 14,817 fans in the stadium were treated to a relentless staccato of action. Sturm then had their first chance from a corner. Alexander Schlager had to make a save on Malic’s bouncing header (27th minute). Shortly thereafter, Salzburg’s scoring drought ended—after 392 minutes of play.
A throw-in by Malic that went to the opponent backfired on the hosts; after a pass from Bidstrup, Vertessen turned and fired from a tight angle, surprising Sturm substitute goalkeeper Matteo Bignetti. The ball found the near top corner. At the other end, Schlager had to stretch to stop a Mamageishvili free kick (39th min.), while his defenders otherwise shut down the center.
Equalizer at the Halftime Whistle
Sturm had to reshuffle its defense again. Emanuel Aiwu replaced the injured defensive stalwart Jeyland Mitchell. Following a free kick, Bidstrup found himself completely unmarked for a shot, but his attempt sailed over the bar (45’+3). Instead of 2-0, the score was 1-1 at halftime in this disjointed match. Albert Vallci laid off a cross from Malic to Gorenc Stankovic, who fired a powerful but central shot at the goal from close range. ÖFB national team goalkeeper Schlager did not look happy with that play.
Mamageishvili opened the second half with a shot that sailed over the crossbar (50'). The Georgian made another dangerous run into the penalty area shortly afterward, but Salzburg’s defense cleared the danger. The match was now evenly balanced—there were fewer chances in the penalty area, and mistakes piled up on both sides. Both teams made lively substitutions in the final 20 minutes, but no clear-cut opportunities arose until the very end.
This meant Sturm remained unbeaten against Salzburg for the fifth consecutive game. The match ended on a bizarre note for Salzburg’s starting lineup debutant Chase, who—already carrying an injury—returned to the field prematurely after receiving treatment and was shown a second yellow card.
Sturm Graz - Red Bull Salzburg 1-1 (1-1)
Graz, Graz-Liebenau Stadium, 14,817, Referee Weinberger.
Goals: 0:1 (32.) Vertessen, 1:1 (45+5) Gorenc Stankovic
Sturm: Bignetti – Malic, Mitchell (39. Aiwu), Vallci, Karic – Hödl (70. Rozga), Gorenc Stankovic, Kiteishvili, Fosso (87. Weinhandl) – Jatta (87. Kayombo), Mamageishvili (70. Malone)
Salzburg: Schlager – Drexler, Chase, Schuster, Terzic – Bidstrup, Diabate, Krätzig (83. Yeo) – Baidoo (75. Redzic), Vertessen (75. Redzic), Konate (85. Onisiwo)
Yellow-Red: Chase (92./leaving the field)
Yellow cards: Mamageishvili, Kiteishvili, Fosso; Vertessen, Drexler, Diabate
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