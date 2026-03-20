Champions Sturm keep Salzburg at bay

Sturm will then continue with an away match at Rapid, while Salzburg travels to Hartberg. Both teams had to reshuffle their defensive lines for the floodlit clash due to suspensions. Sturm returned to a back four with Arjan Malic replacing Paul Koller. Filip Rozga, who had been a key player recently, made way for Gizo Mamageishvili. Salzburg coach Daniel Beichler, returning to his former home as a pro, replaced the suspended Joane Gadou with Anrie Chase. Chase’s starting debut ended with a red card (91’). Surprisingly, the attacking duo of Sota Kitano and Kerim Alajbegovic started the match on the bench for the visitors.