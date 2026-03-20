"Jambo" isn't allowed to come along
Tyrolean stranded in Thailand because of his dog
48-year-old Daniel L. is currently stranded thousands of miles from home. The reason: His beloved pit bull “Jambo” is suddenly no longer allowed on the plane. The Tyrolean had already suffered a series of heavy blows, and his two dogs were his only source of comfort.
The Tyrolean animal lover Daniel L. (48) is currently living a nightmare, thousands of miles away from Austria: He is stranded in Thailand with his two dogs and can no longer return home. The reason: His beloved pit bull “Jambo” is suddenly no longer allowed on the plane. But for the man, one thing is clear: I’m not going back without my dogs.
It all began with a severe life crisis. Between 2020 and 2024, the Tyrolean lost almost everything that was important to him. First, he cared for his grandmother for years until her death. Then his mother became seriously ill, fell into a coma, and also had to be cared for by him. “During those years, everyone I loved passed away,” the man says. “I have no other family left, just my two dogs.”
Starting a new life with two dogs
The burden became too much. Daniel slipped into a deep depression and decided to leave his life behind, at least for a while. Thailand was a place with which he had long had a special connection. So he packed the only things he had left—his dogs “Emma” and the young pit bull “Jambo”—and set out on the long journey.
There is an urgent need for action. The airline’s actions are extremely baffling, given that the dog’s departure for Thailand had already been approved.
Anwältin Astrid Wagner
Bild: Zwefo
But dramatic scenes unfolded as soon as he arrived in Thailand. Due to issues with the paperwork, the dogs had to endure several hours in their crates in the heat. “They left my dogs standing in the sun for five hours,” recalls the Tyrolean. “Jambo was almost dehydrated. He was barely responding. I poured water into his mouth. It took half an hour before he came to.”
Chaos over Pitbull: No One Feels Responsible
A few months later, Daniel wanted to fly back to Austria. But that’s exactly when the real drama began. Although the pit bull was transported on the outbound flight, “Lufthansa Cargo” in Thailand is now refusing to take the dog. The situation is critical, which is why he has now brought lawyer Astrid Wagner into the case. But even in response to the lawyer’s inquiries, the agencies are passing the buck back and forth. The reasoning remains unclear. While one office refers him to the next, the Tyrolean has yet to receive a solution.
I’m very afraid he won’t survive the journey.
Der Tiroler Daniel L.
There is one alternative: a flight with a layover in the Middle East. But for the dogs, that would mean up to 30 hours in a transport crate. For the Tyrolean, that’s out of the question: “I’m very afraid he won’t survive the journey.”
The Tyrolean has since explored every possible alternative—cargo ships, road trips across Asia, or so-called empty-leg flights on private jets. But the costs would be astronomical and beyond his means. So Daniel is now stuck, yet time is running out—because his visa is about to expire...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.