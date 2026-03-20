Tyrolean stranded in Thailand because of his dog

Chaos over Pitbull: No One Feels Responsible

A few months later, Daniel wanted to fly back to Austria. But that’s exactly when the real drama began. Although the pit bull was transported on the outbound flight, “Lufthansa Cargo” in Thailand is now refusing to take the dog. The situation is critical, which is why he has now brought lawyer Astrid Wagner into the case. But even in response to the lawyer’s inquiries, the agencies are passing the buck back and forth. The reasoning remains unclear. While one office refers him to the next, the Tyrolean has yet to receive a solution.