Government Reverses Firm Rejection of Mercosur Agreement

Criticism is directed primarily at the manner in which the government approved the deal: via a so-called circular resolution, quietly and without public debate. Yet the Mercosur deal is by no means uncontroversial: proceedings are still ongoing at the European Court of Justice, and the European Parliament has not even voted on the “shady deal” yet. For environmental organizations like Greenpeace, it is clear: This approach sends a disastrous signal—both for forest protection and for democratic legitimacy within the EU.