Threatened with a fine
Son of FPÖ General Labeled a “Ghost Student” by Authorities
What a grotesque bureaucratic farce surrounding FPÖ General Christian Hafenecker: Although his 17-year-old son attends a technical high school in St. Pölten, the family is being ordered to pay a fine of up to 1,000 euros for lack of education! Recently, reminder letters from the responsible Ministry of Social Affairs arrived in the mail...
The FPÖ bigwig, his wife, and son Bernhard recently received explosive mail from the Ministry of Social Affairs. More specifically, from the department responsible for “Education until 18.” When the parents and the 17-year-old opened the letters, they were quite astonished. The letter—which, by the way, was in multiple languages—contained an extremely hefty official threat of punishment for the child’s alleged lack of education.
A fine of 500 euros each threatened for the politician-parents and their son
The teenager and the couple face an administrative fine of 500 euros each. That’s a total of 1,000 euros. The letter states, among other things: “A good education brings you career opportunities, recognition, and a stable income. Good guidance is the foundation for a successful future.” And then the ultimatum: “You MUST contact us within the next 14 days.”
The only problem is: The teenager in question is officially enrolled in the 3rd grade of the Higher Technical School (HTL) in St. Pölten, the capital of Lower Austria.
In other words, a vocational high school. And he even has very good grades. Yet in this bureaucratic farce, the Ministry of Social Affairs apparently still considers him a “ghost student.” Even though the 17-year-old son of leading FPÖ politician Christian Hafenecker is correctly registered in all other government systems.
Bernhard has “failed” in the eyes of the bureaucracy
This bizarre case now raises several questions. How is it possible, for example, that a 17-year-old is practically failing in the administrative system under the responsible Social Democratic Minister Korinna Schumann? And why aren’t the state databases coordinated with one another?
“At the Ministry of Social Affairs, the left hand apparently doesn’t know what the right is doing. How do authorities expect to know who is staying in our country illegally if they can’t even properly register students?” comments FPÖ Lower Austria education spokesperson and state parliament member Helmut Fiedler on this grotesque situation.
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read the original article here.
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