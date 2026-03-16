The End
Roland Assinger Steps Down as Head Coach of the ÖSV Women’s Team
Roland Assinger has decided to step down from his position as head coach of the women’s team at the end of this season.
“After three intense, emotional, and above all successful years, I have decided, after much consideration, to step down from my role as head coach at the end of the season and not to accept the offer of a new two-year contract,” said the 52-year-old from Carinthia.
“Closing a chapter marked by highlights”
The long-time head coach draws a positive conclusion: “I look back with great pride on what we have achieved together as a team during this time with all the athletes, coaches, physical therapists, and service technicians. With the fulfillment of my three-year contract, I am closing a chapter marked by highlights. These include, among other things, winning the Downhill and Giant Slalom World Cup crystal globes, medals at World Championships and the Olympic Games, as well as the victory in the Nations Cup for the women. Even though I am ending my role as head coach, I would like to continue to make my experience available to the sport of skiing. Initial discussions about a possible future role within the federation have already taken place.”
Assinger held various coaching positions with the ÖSV from 2008 to 2020 before being appointed head coach of the ÖSV women’s team in April 2023. Christian Mitter, the Alpine Skiing Director, regrets the decision: “Roland has informed us of his decision, which we naturally respect. We will hold discussions in the coming days. We can well imagine employing an expert like him in a different role within our coaching team in the future.”
It is not yet clear who will take over the position of head coach of the women’s team. Discussions on this matter will take place in the coming days and weeks.
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