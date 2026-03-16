Roland Assinger Steps Down as Head Coach of the ÖSV Women’s Team

“Closing a chapter marked by highlights”

The long-time head coach draws a positive conclusion: “I look back with great pride on what we have achieved together as a team during this time with all the athletes, coaches, physical therapists, and service technicians. With the fulfillment of my three-year contract, I am closing a chapter marked by highlights. These include, among other things, winning the Downhill and Giant Slalom World Cup crystal globes, medals at World Championships and the Olympic Games, as well as the victory in the Nations Cup for the women. Even though I am ending my role as head coach, I would like to continue to make my experience available to the sport of skiing. Initial discussions about a possible future role within the federation have already taken place.”