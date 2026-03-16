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Cobra in Action

Major manhunt in Ferlach following bank robbery

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16.03.2026 10:16
Emergency responders are stationed in front of the Volksbank.
Emergency responders are stationed in front of the Volksbank.(Bild: Dieter Arbeiter)
Porträt von Elena Überbacher
Von Elena Überbacher

A bank robbery occurred on Monday morning in the center of the town of Ferlach in Carinthia. A manhunt for the perpetrator is currently underway in the surrounding area, involving patrol cars and helicopters.

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There is currently a commotion in the town center of Ferlach. Not only because of the ongoing Josefimarkt, but also because of a recent robbery at the Volksbank. 

A witness at the scene reported seeing a man leaving the bank with a shopping bag. “He went in several times and then came back out,” said Gudrun.

He eventually made a quick getaway. According to the witness, the man was wearing makeup and sunglasses. “At first, I didn’t think much of it, but then the bank employee came out.”

Another witness reports that bank employees were threatened with a weapon. “The man was wearing yellowish makeup, had a cap on, and fled on a bicycle.” The witnesses are shocked. “It’s unbelievable that this happened in broad daylight,” says David.

“The suspect is currently still at large and is carrying a handgun,” reports Matthias Kogelnig, press spokesman for the State Police Department. The robber is 1.80 meters tall, between 59 and 60 years old, and has a very unkempt appearance. Several patrol cars, a Cobra unit, and a helicopter are searching for the robber. The State Criminal Police Office is also currently analyzing the video surveillance footage. How the robbery occurred, how much money was stolen, and whether there were any accomplices remains unclear at this time. 
This article is being continuously updated

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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