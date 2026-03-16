Major manhunt in Ferlach following bank robbery

“The suspect is currently still at large and is carrying a handgun,” reports Matthias Kogelnig, press spokesman for the State Police Department. The robber is 1.80 meters tall, between 59 and 60 years old, and has a very unkempt appearance. Several patrol cars, a Cobra unit, and a helicopter are searching for the robber. The State Criminal Police Office is also currently analyzing the video surveillance footage. How the robbery occurred, how much money was stolen, and whether there were any accomplices remains unclear at this time.

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