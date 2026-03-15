Snowboarding Triumph
Crosser Jakob Dusek celebrates a home victory in Montafon!
What a triumph: Jakob Dusek clinched victory at the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Montafon with a spectacular final maneuver!
The 29-year-old from Lower Austria and Olympic bronze medalist from Livigno was in fourth place at the finish of Sunday’s final, but managed to overtake all his competitors and celebrated his sixth World Cup victory overall. Incidentally, Dusek won all four races starting from the round of 16. Two-time Olympic champion Alessandro Hämmerle finished fifth after winning the small final.
“It was incredible, I’m so happy it worked out,” said a jubilant Dusek, referring to his spectacular overtaking maneuver. “I was a bit behind in the grand final, but then I got such good momentum into the last turn... just awesome.” He managed, as in the previous runs, to maintain his speed in the lower section. Dusek won ahead of Germany’s Leon Ulbricht and France’s Aidan Chollet.
Perfect World Championship dress rehearsal for Dusek
The World Championships will take place on this course next year, so for Dusek it was a perfect dress rehearsal. “Now I know how Izzy (Hämmerle, ed.) feels when he wins at home. The World Championships are coming up next year, and I’m looking forward to that.”
The women’s title went to Switzerland’s Sina Siegenthaler, ahead of Olympic champion Josie Baff of Australia and Britain’s Charlotte Bankes. The latter took the World Cup lead. Pia Zerkhold, the only qualified Austrian, finished twelfth.
Hämmerle Wins the Third-Place Match
For the two-time Olympic champion, Sunday “only” yielded a victory inthe third-place match. Hämmerle narrowly prevailed in the round of 16 in a photo finish because, confident of victory, he had sat up a bit too early. With a second-place finish in the quarterfinals, he advanced safely to the semifinals, where he fell behind right from the start. As a result, the Vorarlberg native, who had already won five times on his home course, could only reach the small final, just as he did last year. His theoretical chance at the overall World Cup victory is thus gone. David Pickl and Lukas Pachner were eliminated in the round of 16.
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