Crosser Jakob Dusek celebrates a home victory in Montafon!

Hämmerle Wins the Third-Place Match

For the two-time Olympic champion, Sunday “only” yielded a victory inthe third-place match. Hämmerle narrowly prevailed in the round of 16 in a photo finish because, confident of victory, he had sat up a bit too early. With a second-place finish in the quarterfinals, he advanced safely to the semifinals, where he fell behind right from the start. As a result, the Vorarlberg native, who had already won five times on his home course, could only reach the small final, just as he did last year. His theoretical chance at the overall World Cup victory is thus gone. David Pickl and Lukas Pachner were eliminated in the round of 16.