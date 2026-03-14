Prison Director: “No One Has Ever Been Placed in a Cage”

The project itself—namely, building an airy Funcourt—she does not deny, however. Specifically for a “person with severe mental health issues,” says the prison director, “who is said to have repeatedly exhibited behavior that is extremely self-harming and dangerous to others.” “The woman pushed the entire organization to its limits.” She is said to have flooded her cell, set it on fire—and destroyed every mirror and every piece of glass so she could slit her wrists.