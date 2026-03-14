Photo Causes a Stir
Prison Director: “No One Has Ever Been Placed in a Cage”
Following the criticism, the warden of the Schwarzau correctional facility in Lower Austria speaks for the first time in the “Krone” about the controversial “cage structure,” which was to be built like a playground and was rejected by her. And she speaks of a possible conspiracy.
We’re familiar with playgrounds in big cities—cages where kids run around and play soccer. Based on this concept, inmates in the metal shop at the Schwarzau Correctional Facility were supposed to weld together a similar structure. Not for playing, but essentially to “get some fresh air.” Tempers flared when the media—in the heat of the application process for the prison’s directorship—was leaked a photo from the summer of 2025.
Personally assessed and rated “negatively”
Talk of a justice scandal quickly spread, along with claims that the interim director (who had also applied for the job) “wanted to lock an inmate in the cage.” She now speaks plainly in the “Krone”: “At no point was an inmate placed in this structure. I personally assessed her and determined she was definitely unsuitable.”
This brings the ministry, the command, and the officials into disrepute.
Manfred Arbacher-Stöger, Anwalt der Anstaltsleiterin
Bild: Eva Manhart
The project itself—namely, building an airy Funcourt—she does not deny, however. Specifically for a “person with severe mental health issues,” says the prison director, “who is said to have repeatedly exhibited behavior that is extremely self-harming and dangerous to others.” “The woman pushed the entire organization to its limits.” She is said to have flooded her cell, set it on fire—and destroyed every mirror and every piece of glass so she could slit her wrists.
Nevertheless, the inmate has the (mandated) right to “fresh air” outdoors—specifically, one hour a day. Without endangering anyone—a thing of impossibility at the Schwarzau Juvenile Detention Center, they say. The rest of the “cage” story is well known.
Lawyer speaks of a conspiracy
“This brings the ministry, the command, and the officials into disrepute,” says lawyer Manfred Arbacher-Stöger. He speaks of a “political issue” and “personal sensitivities” surrounding the prison administration. “I, a woman without party affiliation, am to be prevented,” says the interim director.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.