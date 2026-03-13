LASK stumbles in the title race with a 0-0 draw against Hartberg!

Offensive substitutions fail to make an impact

Hartberg coach Schmid reacted: Hoffmann came on for the ineffective Aziz, and Jürgen Heil handed the captain’s armband to Tobias Kainz, who had come on as a substitute for him. Hartberg remained prone to errors, while the Linz side wanted more: Hülsmann successfully spread himself wide to block a header from Sasa Kalajdzic (53'). Havel also had to leave the field, with Lukas Fridrikas taking over. LASK also made a change in the forward line, bringing on Maximilian Entrup for Adeniran. This only revitalized the offensive play to a limited extent. Hartberg stood compact and closed down the spaces in front of the defense even when in possession.