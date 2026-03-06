17-year-old suspended
Ramadan robs boarding school student of sleep
Because her Muslim roommates eat their Ramadan breakfast at 3 a.m. every day, a 17-year-old at boarding school lost her temper. Her complaint went unheard, and instead, the teenager used inappropriate language and was suspended.
By 3 a.m. at the latest, it's the end of a good night's sleep in a four-bed room at the St. Pölten vocational school boarding school. Because of Ramadan, two Muslim residents set their alarm clocks every day to eat sahur, the traditional pre-sunrise breakfast. Much to the annoyance of the other two aspiring hairdressers. They are woken up by them every day. "They even turn up the music," says the mother of one of the girls affected.
Phone call with unpleasant words
The 17-year-old from St. Valentin in Lower Austria has already reported this to the management. But the two "early risers" rejected the suggestion to move to another room where Muslim girls also sleep. And so the situation escalated. "My daughter called me the next time, furious, and gave free rein to her frustration," said the woman from Mostviertel. According to the mother, unpleasant words were exchanged during the phone call in the hallway. Words that the two roommates are said to have heard through the door.
But that wasn't the end of it. The vocational school student is also said to have severely insulted her two roommates personally – according to the education department, there are even video recordings of this. The duo reported the incident to the management.
As a result, the 17-year-old was expelled from the dormitory for a week. "It was without warning. She was told by the administration to reconsider her behavior and her use of strong language," her mother said, stunned. This week, her daughter has to get up at 4:30 a.m. every day to take the train from St. Valentin to St. Pölten.
Alone in the classroom
However, the dispute among the young people is also said to have had an impact in the classroom. "My daughter now has to sit alone in class. Although the girls insulted each other, the teacher only heard or understood my child's words," explains her mother.
FPÖ Deputy Governor Udo Landbauer has also heard about the incident and is shocked. "Our children are being suspended so that others can behave badly? Integration means adapting, accepting our rules, and respecting our local culture," he clarifies.
Complete clarification demanded
FPÖ education spokesman Helmut Fiedler adds. "Of course, personal lifestyles and religious practices must be respected. At the same time, boarding schools have clear rules and quiet hours that are binding for everyone. These must not be watered down," he says, calling for a full investigation.
According to the education department, the 17-year-old can return to the boarding school on Sunday. However, she will then live in a different room.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
