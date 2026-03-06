Ramadan robs boarding school student of sleep

Phone call with unpleasant words

The 17-year-old from St. Valentin in Lower Austria has already reported this to the management. But the two "early risers" rejected the suggestion to move to another room where Muslim girls also sleep. And so the situation escalated. "My daughter called me the next time, furious, and gave free rein to her frustration," said the woman from Mostviertel. According to the mother, unpleasant words were exchanged during the phone call in the hallway. Words that the two roommates are said to have heard through the door.