Thick fog! Ried vs. LASK postponed

Senft finds cancellation disappointing

Ried coach Maximilian Senft remained calm. "I accepted Gishamer's decision and am not giving it any further thought." However, he said the cancellation was disappointing "because we had been building up excitement all day and had invested a lot in preparing for this game. Our players would have liked to play, and so would I, because we are prepared. But it is not within my power to decide whether the game is played or not. There are experts for that," said Senft.