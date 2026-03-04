ÖFB Cup
Thick fog! Ried vs. LASK postponed
The ÖFB Cup semi-final between Ried and LASK was canceled on Wednesday evening due to heavy fog.
Referee Sebastian Gishamer made this decision a few minutes before the scheduled kickoff at 8:30 p.m. A replacement date has not yet been set. The match was sold out, and most of the 7,300 ticket holders were already in the stadium. The cancellation was met with a chorus of boos.
Gishamer justified his decision. "The conditions were not fair. After all, this is a match to decide who goes through to the cup final, which is an extremely important game." The referee explained that the fog would have made it difficult for him to see the signals from his assistants on the sideline correctly. "And at times, it was impossible to see anything from goal to goal."
In addition, it would not have been possible for the VAR to draw the calibrated line required for offside decisions. That is why he decided to cancel the game "after consulting with the ÖFB and the broadcast media."
Senft finds cancellation disappointing
Ried coach Maximilian Senft remained calm. "I accepted Gishamer's decision and am not giving it any further thought." However, he said the cancellation was disappointing "because we had been building up excitement all day and had invested a lot in preparing for this game. Our players would have liked to play, and so would I, because we are prepared. But it is not within my power to decide whether the game is played or not. There are experts for that," said Senft.
According to Ried, the game will definitely not be rescheduled for Thursday. An ÖFB spokesperson told the APA that efforts are being made to set a new date as soon as possible. Altach's opponent in the final will likely be determined next Wednesday at the earliest, as both clubs are in action in the last round of the regular season on Sunday.
LASK could take first place with a home win over WAC and help from Rapid against Red Bull Salzburg, while Ried will battle Austria at home for a place in the championship group.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
