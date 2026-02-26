Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Focus on psychiatry

Murder in Vienna cemetery: Fear spreads

Nachrichten
26.02.2026 08:00
Andrea G. was attacked at the Baumgartner cemetery and "executed" with knife wounds. The police ...
Andrea G. was attacked at the Baumgartner cemetery and "executed" with knife wounds. The police investigation is ongoing.(Bild: Zwefo)
Porträt von Josef Poyer
Von Josef Poyer

After the arrest of a 14-year-old girl on suspicion of murder, there is great concern about copycat crimes in the youth psychiatric ward in Vienna-Penzing. Authorities explain: "This was not foreseeable."

0 Kommentare

"You can't lock these poor young people up, but more police would be a start. We are afraid," explains a shocked local resident during a visit to the child and adolescent psychiatric ward in Vienna-Penzing.

As reported, the 14-year-old murder suspect had been living in this facility since November. However, after months of mental health problems and intensive treatment, she suddenly left on Monday and brutally stabbed pensioner Andrea S. at the Baumgartner cemetery.

Andrea G. was attacked at the Baumgartner cemetery and "executed" with knife wounds. The police ...
Andrea G. was attacked at the Baumgartner cemetery and "executed" with knife wounds. The police investigation is ongoing.(Bild: Zwefo)

Magistrate explains, application for pretrial detention filed
"We cannot see inside children and young people," asserts Ingrid Pöschmann from the responsible MA 11. On that day, the 14-year-old had not been acting suspiciously. "It was not foreseeable for the staff."

After her interrogation, Jenny (name changed by the editors) will now either be remanded in custody or transferred directly to a forensic-therapeutic justice center. In any case, the request for pretrial detention has been filed, explains prosecutor Nina Bussek.

The child and adolescent psychiatric clinic in Penzing is idyllic on the outside and freely ...
The child and adolescent psychiatric clinic in Penzing is idyllic on the outside and freely accessible.(Bild: J.Poyer)
(Bild: J.Poyer)

However, it is already clear that the facility itself will not be held legally responsible. All legal requirements are said to have been meticulously complied with.

"There is no excuse for this crime."
Clinical psychologist Valerie Reich-Rohrwig responded to a question from "Krone" with the following statement: "When mental illness is present and parental care is insufficient, therapeutic shared living arrangements are necessary. Despite all the support, escalation can occur."

Zitat Icon

This act cannot be excused. I assume that the perpetrator has a difficult and impulsive personality structure.

Valerie Reich-Rohrwig

Bild: Reich-Rohrwig

However, strict controls by the executive branch could not hurt, according to local residents. The focus of the investigation is currently still on the background to the bloody deed and not (yet) on the environment ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
26.02.2026 08:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf