Focus on psychiatry
Murder in Vienna cemetery: Fear spreads
After the arrest of a 14-year-old girl on suspicion of murder, there is great concern about copycat crimes in the youth psychiatric ward in Vienna-Penzing. Authorities explain: "This was not foreseeable."
"You can't lock these poor young people up, but more police would be a start. We are afraid," explains a shocked local resident during a visit to the child and adolescent psychiatric ward in Vienna-Penzing.
As reported, the 14-year-old murder suspect had been living in this facility since November. However, after months of mental health problems and intensive treatment, she suddenly left on Monday and brutally stabbed pensioner Andrea S. at the Baumgartner cemetery.
Magistrate explains, application for pretrial detention filed
"We cannot see inside children and young people," asserts Ingrid Pöschmann from the responsible MA 11. On that day, the 14-year-old had not been acting suspiciously. "It was not foreseeable for the staff."
After her interrogation, Jenny (name changed by the editors) will now either be remanded in custody or transferred directly to a forensic-therapeutic justice center. In any case, the request for pretrial detention has been filed, explains prosecutor Nina Bussek.
However, it is already clear that the facility itself will not be held legally responsible. All legal requirements are said to have been meticulously complied with.
"There is no excuse for this crime."
Clinical psychologist Valerie Reich-Rohrwig responded to a question from "Krone" with the following statement: "When mental illness is present and parental care is insufficient, therapeutic shared living arrangements are necessary. Despite all the support, escalation can occur."
This act cannot be excused. I assume that the perpetrator has a difficult and impulsive personality structure.
Valerie Reich-Rohrwig
Bild: Reich-Rohrwig
However, strict controls by the executive branch could not hurt, according to local residents. The focus of the investigation is currently still on the background to the bloody deed and not (yet) on the environment ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
