A house with a pool in Vienna for €860: is that possible?

Coaching offers for all situations alternate with online shops that literally undercut each other with bargains. The goods on offer are often not even available or are delivered in substandard quality. Fraudsters also try to get their hands on the money of mostly young TikTok users by playing on their sympathy. The fact is: when you scroll through the huge flood of videos on the social media platform TikTok, you are confronted with fraud more and more often – unconsciously for most people.