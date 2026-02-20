Glitter & zero criticism
ORF turns the ESC show into a bland feel-good zone
The Austrian preliminary round for the Song Contest is being broadcast on ORF – and anyone hoping for excitement, drama, or real edge will quickly be disappointed.
Alice Tumler hosts the evening in a blue glittery minidress, charming as always, while Cesar Sampson stands next to her , nodding routinely at the cameras and chatting amiably with the candidates. Visually, everything is tip-top – but in terms of content, it's very lame!
The show feels like a wild mix of "Song Contest," "Starmania," and "Dancing Stars," but in the end, one thing stands out: no one is criticized here, which doesn't really help the voting audience. Period. Each performance is followed by a chorus of praise, as if the feedback providers were a professional petting zoo. ESC winner JJ, former contestants Eric Papilaya and Caroline Athanasiadis outdo each other in niceties – regardless of how solid or shaky the performance was.
"Great start"
And this is what has happened so far:Anna-Sophie from Styriastormed the stage with start number 01, in front of a red flickering wall, wearing a gathered dress and armed with an electric guitar. She immediately made her mark with her power track "Superwoman." The expert panel was enthusiastic: Athanasiadis cheered: "An incredibly great start. You are a superwoman!"
Then it got emotional! Sidrit Vokshi stepped into the spotlight with "Wenn ich rauche" (When I Smoke) and delivered a performance full of emotion. Afterwards, he beamed, saying he felt "very happy." JJ was blown away: "I love it. I felt the emotion so strongly." Even as a non-smoker, he could imagine exactly what it was like to stand outside and smoke.
Contestant number 03 brought power from Tyrol: Kayla Krystin swept across the stage with "I brenn" – and towered over presenter Tumler by what felt like half a meter! Visually impressive, but vocally not quite on point. However, the expert panel showed compassion: despite a few minor wobbles, Eric Papilaya raved: "With your song, I don't care what you sing. It moves me so much. You're a mixture of Helene Fischer and the new singer from Linkin Park."
The show continued with honest sound instead of glitz and glamour or song contest compatibility: Reverend Stomp kicked things off with "Mescalero Ranger" – raw, dirty, handmade! No show effects, no gimmicks, just pure joy of playing on stage. Caroline Athanasiadis was thrilled: "This is real music. It's a treat to see you guys play." A performance like a musical liberation – straight to the heart instead of fireworks!
The first real emotional moment!
Entrant number 05 became the first big emotional moment of the evening! Bamlak Werner touched the audience with "We Are Not Just One Thing" – and after the last note, she herself was in tears. Suddenly, goosebumps replaced glamour in the studio. JJ was deeply moved: "Your yodeling brought tears to my eyes. That was so beautiful! She has an amazing voice. You're really great." The first truly moving moment – and a performance that touched the heart!
Then things got weird, colorful, and absolutely unmissable: Philip Piller lit up the stage with "Das Leben ist Kunst" (Life is Art) – a performance like a total work of art. Between attitude, a wink, and a clear message, he left no one cold. Eric Papilaya was thrilled: "Everything about you is unique. It was great – and I think the international press is having a blast with you."
Start number 07 relied on 80s vibes and big attitude: NIKOTIN rocked with "Unsterblich" (Immortal) – and deliberately sounded suspiciously like Falco. Nostalgia alert! But will that really bring back the fans from back then? Questionable. In any case, there was no lack of stage presence. Applause came from the commentator panel: "You're a great guy on stage. A guy you won't forget." And JJ went one better: "The song will definitely be immortal." Big words – now the points have to follow!
Contestant number 08 brought soft tones – but with effect: David Kurt stood on stage with "Pockets Full of Snow" and focused entirely on emotion. His distinctive voice immediately captivated the audience. JJ raved: "You have a very unique voice. It was so beautiful how your instrumental accompanied your voice." But for the first time, there was also some cautious criticism: Eric Papilaya said that the performance was "not yet as unique as your voice is" – he needed to go into more depth.
Contestant number 09 rocked the hall: Julia Steen made a real statement with "Julia"! Power, emotion, personality – the whole package was just right. Eric Papilaya was full of praise: "You are one of the powerful voices of this evening." Her song has international quality – and because she shows herself to be so extremely personal, she is clearly one of his favorites. Announcement!
In the end, of course, only one act can win! Who it will be: We'll reveal it! Stay tuned!
The voting numbers for the top 12:
An overview of the candidates with their start numbers – click on the name to see their personal "Krone" portrait! You can vote for your favorite act by calling 09010 5909 and adding the two-digit start number (50 cents per call/text message).
01 Anna-Sophie – "Superhuman"
Pop with a rock edge from Styria. A full-time musician since 2021, she regularly performs on big stages – Nova Rock, TV shows, support for international stars. "Superhuman" is her anthem of happiness: celebrate, show strength, just be yourself.
02 Sidrit Vokshi – "Wenn ich rauche" (When I smoke)
Born in Tirana, raised in Vienna. Music as a source of stability after fleeing in 1997. Studied at the Vienna Conservatory, formerly known as "Hinterkopf," restarted under his own name in 2026. "Wenn ich rauche" stands for honesty in dealing with doubts and fears.
03 Kayla Krystin – "I brenn"
Tyrolean with an Austropop and rock ballad sound. Part-time musician, international success with "Hey Boy" in Australia and the USA. "I brenn" tells of setbacks, dialect, and a clear new beginning.
04 Reverend Stomp – "Mescalero Ranger"
Four musicians in Vienna, sound somewhere between country blues, rock, and surf – they call it "swamp surf." Founded in 2017, vinyl album and EP released, toured throughout Europe. "Mescalero Ranger" was created in a few hours in the studio. Handmade, raw, 60s vibes – and live with a lot of oomph.
05 Bamlak Werner – "We are not just one thing"
Vienna, Addis Ababa, Klagenfurt – Bamlak Werner brings worlds together. She stands for ethno-pop in German and English, writes her own songs, and has a broad musical education. Singer, vocal coach, content creator – all in one person. Her song is deliberately written in the "we" form: she wants to show that no one is just one facet.
06 Philip Piller – "Das Leben ist Kunst" (Lifeis Art)
30, lives in Vienna, started out as a street musician. No classical training, but plenty of stage experience. TV formats, duet with Christina Stürmer, social media formats. His song stands for the acceptance of all ups and downs – with charm and wit.
07 NIKOTIN – "Immortal"
Viennese artist, also a photographer and painter. Comparisons with Falco? He accepts them, but is working on his own identity. Performances at major events and festivals, support for international stars. "Immortal" takes up an old dream of humanity. His motto: Sometimes winning is more important than participating.
08 David Kurt – "Pockets full of snow"
Viennese folk pop with feeling. Studies music, has been writing almost everything himself since 2022. Trained on several instruments, characterized by emotional storytelling. His song is about missing someone – and how much that shapes us.
09 Julia Steen – "Julia"
German pop meets country vibes. 37 million YouTube views on The Voice Kids, finalist on Starmania 21. Support shows for well-known acts, own tour, big festival stages. With "Julia," she focuses on self-assertion and inner strength – quietly but determinedly.
10 FREVD – "Riddle"
Five musicians from Vienna, heavy rock as collective "therapy." Officially started in 2025, songs are written together, nothing released so far – everything happens live. "Riddle" is their starting signal. Their understanding of the ESC: Europe on the couch, conversation opened.
11 Lena Schaur – "Painted Reality"
The 23-year-old Tyrolean stands for soul and blues pop with international appeal. A multi-instrumentalist, largely self-taught, with almost 20 million streams for "Alice." In 2025, she won "Soundcheck by Cesár Sampson" and shared the stage with Andreas Gabalier. Her ESC song revolves around the tension between outward appearance and inner life.
12 COSMÓ – "Tanzschein"
19, from Vienna, born in Budapest, grew up in Burgenland. Modern German pop with a cosmopolitan flair. Finalist on "The Voice Kids," founded her own band, studying dentistry at the same time. "Tanzschein" stands for self-expression—and for the big ESC dance floor.
The competition this year?
Well, the UK is sending a YouTuber named Look Mum no Computer.
According to the BBC, he is "the inventor of unique music machines and a self-proclaimed Eurovision fan" who restores 1929 cars and composes instrumental tracks for discarded synthesizers. He fits perfectly into the current Eurovision biotope. Greece is banking on 8-bit techno with orange Elmo fur boots.
Denmark is parking a goth in an aquarium, Moldova is prophylactically shouting "Viva, Moldova!" — you never know. So let's forget Abba, glitter, and calculated pop perfection.
The Song Contest has long since become a playground for everything between genius and cultivated fever dreams. And honestly, that's exactly why we tune in.
Vienna at the 70th anniversary ESC metropolis
The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will take place in Vienna – more precisely, in the Wiener Stadthalle – to mark its 70th anniversary. The Austrian capital will once again become the ESC metropolis of Europe.
The grand finale will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, with the two semi-finals taking place on Tuesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 14. Three shows, millions of fans – and Vienna at the center of the music world.
