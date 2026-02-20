ORF turns the ESC show into a bland feel-good zone

Contestant number 08 brought soft tones – but with effect: David Kurt stood on stage with "Pockets Full of Snow" and focused entirely on emotion. His distinctive voice immediately captivated the audience. JJ raved: "You have a very unique voice. It was so beautiful how your instrumental accompanied your voice." But for the first time, there was also some cautious criticism: Eric Papilaya said that the performance was "not yet as unique as your voice is" – he needed to go into more depth.