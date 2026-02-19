First domestic cases
Baby milk recall: Four children ill
Following the recall of contaminated baby milk in more than 60 countries, Austrian parents must now also remain vigilant. According to recent reports, there have been four confirmed cases of cereulide poisoning in infants in Austria.
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) had already reported contamination of baby food with the toxin cereulide in December.
The substance can cause diarrhea and vomiting in infants. Several major manufacturers, including Nestlé, Danone, and Lactalis, subsequently recalled products.
EU gave the all-clear on Thursday
"Given the scale of the recalls, the current likelihood of exposure to contaminated infant formula is low," the EFSA and ECDC said on Thursday. Nevertheless, the authorities warn of isolated residual risks, as the toxin was first detected in preparations containing arachidonic acid oil from China. This oil is important for infant development.
Cases already reported in several EU countries
Cases of infants with cereulide-related illnesses have already been documented in at least seven European countries. In France in particular, investigations are currently underway into three deaths where it is suspected that the babies had been fed milk powder from the recalled batches.
The French Ministry of Health recently emphasized: "To date, no scientific evidence of guilt has been found. Criminal investigations are currently underway into these reports."
What parents should do now
Parents should continue to pay attention to manufacturers' recall lists and seek immediate medical advice if their children show any noticeable symptoms such as severe vomiting or diarrhea. Despite the four Austrian cases, EU authorities now consider the general risk of poisoning to be largely eliminated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.